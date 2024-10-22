Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS WORLD TOUR Concert Special

Get ready to scream, cry, dance, and sing your heart out with multi-Platinum, 3x GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo. From the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, she’ll sing songs from her latest album, GUTS, and her debut album, SOUR.

In this exhilarating concert special, get a look at Olivia on her GUTS world tour and experience her powerful performances about heartbreak and betrayal. Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert special is to debut Tuesday, October 29th on Netflix.

Also, get ready with Netflix for Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour at an exclusive fan activation in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26th. The event will feature photo ops, access to the GUTS bus, exclusive merch, and more. Learn more HERE.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” said Olivia. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

On February 23, 2024, in Greater Palm Springs, CA, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the GUTS World Tour — a massive, sold-out 95-date arena tour across North America, Europe, UK, Asia, and Australia playing renowned venues such as Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Paris’ Accor Arena, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.