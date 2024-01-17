Video: Netflix Drops THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Trailer

The series premieres on February 15, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Netflix released the trailer and key art and announced the date for The Vince Staples Show. Created by, executive produced and starring Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris, the series premieres on February 15, 2024.

Who's Vince Staples? Well, that's a tricky question. He's kind of famous, but he's not. He's kind of rich, but he's not. He's also kind of a criminal. But he's…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.

From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.

Joining Staples in the cast are Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.

Watch the new trailer here:



