Video: Netflix Drops THE RECRUIT Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released the main trailer of The Recruit Season Two, premiering globally on Netflix on January 30, 2025. Follow Owen Hendricks in this new trailer as the CIA lawyer realizes what’s at stake this season to the punky tune of Green Day’s “American Idiot."

Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the series stars Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

Additional key cast includes Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

