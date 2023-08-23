Video: Morgan Neville & Jeff Malmberg Doc THE SAINT OF SECOND CHANCES Gets Trailer Release From Netflix

The trailer comes ahead of its September 19 release.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 1 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 3 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

Netflix has released the trailer for Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg's The Saint of Second Chances ahead of its September 19 release.

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father's career.

Exiled from the game he loved, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself. After receiving distressing news, what started as a journey to reclaim THE FAMILY legacy, became an opportunity to appreciate that family more fully.

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), narrated by Jeff Daniels, and featuring Charlie Day as a younger Veeck, The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other. 

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
HBO Renews 100 FOOT WAVE For A Third Season Photo
HBO Renews 100 FOOT WAVE For A Third Season

Directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO’s “Branson”) and executive produced by Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony® winner Joe Lewis (“Fleabag”), 100 FOOT WAVE chronicles the adventures of big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their nucleus of friends.

2
ABC News to Cover Haunting Tale of Anti-Gay Violence in New Docu-Series Photo
ABC News to Cover Haunting Tale of Anti-Gay Violence in New Docu-Series

When authorities found Scott Johnson’s body at the rocky base of a cliff in Australia in 1988, they declared his death a suicide. The gay American mathematician’s tragic demise and the murky circumstances surrounding it set his older brother Steve Johnson’s decades-long pursuit for answers in motion.

3
Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series Photo
Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series is a nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America. Teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis will represent the best skaters who are ready to roll. 

4
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-up Series Photo
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-up Series

Following her critically acclaimed 2019 Netflix Stand-Up Special Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Michelle returns to Netflix with Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here. Wolf will forgo the traditional style of a one-hour special for shorter, more digestible half-hour episodes. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts Video
Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts
Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical Video
Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL