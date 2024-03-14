Video: Minnie Driver & LOVE IS BLIND Stars Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Uproar” actress Minnie Driver, Olympian Jonny Moseley, and Netflix's “Love is Blind” stars visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, March 14.

Minnie Driver tells Jennifer about Madonna's spectacular Oscars party, and shares tips on how to get invited. Then, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actress reflects on attending THE ACADEMY AWARDS as a “heartbroken” 25-year-old following her split from Matt Damon.

Additionally, Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley discusses his journey as a skier and Jennifer's recent visit and ski lesson in Big Bear.

Then, the “Love Is Blind” season 6 participants, AD Smith, Amy Cortés, and Johnny McIntyre, open up about their wedding day experiences and what they learned. AD tells Jennifer she's still single after Clay REVEALED his feelings for her during the “Love Is Blind” reunion show. The newlyweds Amy and Johnny share their advice for having difficult conversations before pursuing a long-term relationship.

This week continues with “Station 19” actor Boris Kodjoe. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.