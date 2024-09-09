Video: Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Start your engines for another wig-snatching season of “Drag Race España,” debuting its fourth season on Sunday, September 22nd, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on Spain’s ATRESplayer Premium). Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, and Ana Locking.

The twelve fierce, Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain’s next Drag Superstar include: Angelita la Perversa, Chloe Vittu, Dita Dubois, Kelly Passa!?, La Niña Delantro, Le Cocó, Mariana Stars, Megui Yeillow, Miss Khristo, Porca Theclubkid, Shani Lasanta and Vampirashian. Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories for the chance to be crowned Spain’s Next Drag Superstar.

MEET THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE ESPAÑA SEASON 4:

ANGELINA LA PERVERSA – 44, Madrid

Angelina defines her drag as classic yet modern, sexy, avant-garde and filled with dark humor. She believes she shows lots of duality as she can be "either very good, or very bad." She wants to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar to bring comedy to the queens of Spain.

CHLOE VITTU – 23, Barcelona

Chloe is excited to serve “good lip syncs, scandalous looks, tits that are going to cause a scene, and of course face." She loves connecting with the audience and strives to give everyone the time of their lives in every performance.

DITA DUOIS – 37, Tenerife

Comedy queen Dita Dubois describes her drag style as “a mix of Carmen Farala, Samantha Ballentines and Estrella Xtravaganza in a blender.” She’s confidently serving body, face, and “a mischievous tongue.”

KELLY PASSA!? – 38, Madrid

Kelly is ready to bring “surrealism and punk" to Drag Race España. Her inspirations include Vivienne Westwood, Lina Morgan, Alaska, Amodóvar, Wes Anderson and even her mother and grandmother. She’s ready to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar and fill theaters with drag.

LA NIÑA DELANTRO – 22, Castellón de la Plana

La Niña Delantro describes her drag as a mix of beauty and grace with elements of excitement and darkness. She wants to become the next Spanish Drag Superstar to make her mother proud, and is ready to have a great time.

LE COCÓ – 28, Madrid

Le Cocó defines herself as the life of the party and "the badass of the season." Her drag inspirations include the top models of the 90s, Madonna and the theatrics of Almodóvar. She wouldn’t be caught dead without a good wig, and is ready to bring the crown home to Madrid.

MARIANA STARS – 28, Venezuela

Mariana is a proud Venezuelan queen, describing her country as “a symbol of beauty, a lot of flavor and sugar!" Her drag inspirations include Carolina Herrera, Alicia Machado, and Cocó Chanel. She’s ready to bring flavor, personality and beauty to the Main Stage.

MEGUI YEILLOW – 31, Écija

Dancer, singer, and actress Megui describes herself as the queen of lip syncs and the dance floor – “When the music starts, everyone trembles.” She is ready to become the next Spanish Drag Superstar because she is "a complete performer: from feet to tits.”

MISS KHRISTO – 31, Madrid

Miss Khristo is the self-proclaimed fashion queen of the season. Describing herself as an underground diva, she believes that "there's nothing more drag than gold, luxury, excess and passion." She’s confident that her next-level drag style will earn her the title of the next Spanish Drag Superstar.

PORCA THECLUBKID – 39, Madrid

Porca is ready to bring Club Kid realness and WILD fantasy to the Drag Race España Main Stage. The crafty queen describes herself as a master of comedy, with drag inspirations including Divine, John Waters, the circus, Spanish folklore and "the housewives of Eduardo Scissorhands.”

SHANI LASANTA – 25, Jerez de la Frontera

Shani defines her drag as a fusion of styles, highlighting her cultural roots while bringing sexiness and swagger. The self-proclaimed queen of acting is ready to leave a legacy on Drag Race España – "I want everyone to remember me."

VAMPIRASHIAN – 30, Valence

Valencian queen Vampirashian describes her drag style as elegant and classy. She is certain her runway lewks will leave audiences gagged this season. The singing and dancing queen is ready to be the next Spanish Drag Superstar and bring home the crown.

“Drag Race España” is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

