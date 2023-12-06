Video: Max Drops First Look at THE SYMPATHIZER, THE PENGUIN & More in 2024 Preview

Max has released a new brand spot featuring highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming in 2024 following the reveal of the season two teaser for HBO Original HOUSE OF THE DRAGON at CCXP23.

The spot affirms why Max is THE ONE to watch, with never-before-seen footage from new HBO Originals premiering next year, including the limited series THE SYMPATHIZER, starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, with Sandra Oh, and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles; unscripted comedy series JERROD CARMICHAEL: REALITY SHOW, and comedy series THE FRANCHISE, along with the new Max Original series THE PENGUIN, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios starring Colin Farrell.

The spot also features first looks at returning fan-favorite HBO Originals like comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, season three of INDUSTRY, the fourth and final season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, and the second installment of the HBO documentary series THE JINX, a six-episode continuation of the hit 2015 series. Returning Max Originals highlighted in the spot include TOKYO VICE and the Emmy®-winning comedy HACKS.

The spot is rounded out by an extraordinary lineup of 2024 programming, including season two of HBO Original HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, new HBO Original TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award®-winning and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, HBO Original limited series THE REGIME, starring Academy Award®-winner Kate Winslet, and the returning HBO Original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE.

The spot also features the new Max Original series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO and the returning Max Original series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL and THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS.

Finally, the spot gives special mention to the eagerly awaited returns of the HBO Original series THE LAST OF US, which had the biggest debut season in HBO's history, THE WHITE LOTUS, EUPHORIA and the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, all coming in 2025, along with a first look at the 2025 Max Original series WELCOME TO DERRY (working title).

All titles showcased in the new Max brand spot:

*Indicates a new title debuting in 2024

And Just Like That... (Max Original Comedy Series)

*Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original International Travel Series)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Original Comedy Series)

*Elizabeth (HBO Original Documentary)

Euphoria (HBO Original Drama Series)

*The Franchise (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Hacks (Max Original Comedy Series)

House of the Dragon (HBO Original Drama Series)

Industry (HBO Original Drama Series)

*Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show (HBO Original Unscripted Comedy Series)

The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original Documentary Series)

The Last of Us (HBO Original Drama Series)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO Original Drama Series)

*The Penguin (Max Original Drama Series)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original Drama Series)

*The Regime (HBO Original Limited Series)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original Comedy Series)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO Original Comedy Series)

*The Sympathizer (HBO Original Limited Series)

Tokyo Vice (Max Original Drama Series)

*True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original Drama Series)

Welcome To Derry (Working Title) (Max Original Drama Series)

The White Lotus (HBO Original Drama Series)