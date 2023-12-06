Video: Max Drops First Look at THE SYMPATHIZER, THE PENGUIN & More in 2024 Preview

THE WHITE LOTUS, EUPHORIA and AND JUST LIKE THAT… will be returning in 2025.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

Max has released a new brand spot featuring highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming in 2024 following the reveal of the season two teaser for HBO Original HOUSE OF THE DRAGON at CCXP23.

The spot affirms why Max is THE ONE to watch, with never-before-seen footage from new HBO Originals premiering next year, including the limited series THE SYMPATHIZER, starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, with Sandra Oh, and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles; unscripted comedy series JERROD CARMICHAEL: REALITY SHOW, and comedy series THE FRANCHISE, along with the new Max Original series THE PENGUIN, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios starring Colin Farrell.

The spot also features first looks at returning fan-favorite HBO Originals like comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, season three of INDUSTRY, the fourth and final season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, and the second installment of the HBO documentary series THE JINX, a six-episode continuation of the hit 2015 series. Returning Max Originals highlighted in the spot include TOKYO VICE and the Emmy®-winning comedy HACKS.

The spot is rounded out by an extraordinary lineup of 2024 programming, including season two of HBO Original HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, new HBO Original TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award®-winning and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, HBO Original limited series THE REGIME, starring Academy Award®-winner Kate Winslet, and the returning HBO Original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE.

The spot also features the new Max Original series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO and the returning Max Original series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL and THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS.

Finally, the spot gives special mention to the eagerly awaited returns of the HBO Original series THE LAST OF US, which had the biggest debut season in HBO's history, THE WHITE LOTUS, EUPHORIA and the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, all coming in 2025, along with a first look at the 2025 Max Original series WELCOME TO DERRY (working title).

All titles showcased in the new Max brand spot:

*Indicates a new title debuting in 2024

And Just Like That... (Max Original Comedy Series) 
*Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original International Travel Series) 
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Original Comedy Series)
*Elizabeth (HBO Original Documentary)
Euphoria (HBO Original Drama Series) 
*The Franchise (HBO Original Comedy Series) 
Hacks (Max Original Comedy Series)
House of the Dragon (HBO Original Drama Series)
Industry (HBO Original Drama Series) 
*Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show (HBO Original Unscripted Comedy Series) 
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original Documentary Series) 
The Last of Us (HBO Original Drama Series) 
My Brilliant Friend (HBO Original Drama Series) 
*The Penguin (Max Original Drama Series) 
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original Drama Series)
*The Regime (HBO Original Limited Series) 
The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original Comedy Series) 
Somebody Somewhere (HBO Original Comedy Series) 
*The Sympathizer (HBO Original Limited Series) 
Tokyo Vice (Max Original Drama Series)
*True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original Drama Series) 
Welcome To Derry (Working Title) (Max Original Drama Series) 
The White Lotus (HBO Original Drama Series)



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Margaret Cho Extends Her Live & LIVID Tour into 2024 Photo
Margaret Cho Extends Her 'Live & LIVID' Tour into 2024

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian-actress: she stars in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -'Fire Island' (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang, in Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's 'Good on Paper.' 

2
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January Photo
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January

Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, LOVE & TRANSLATION will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.

3
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon Photo
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon

A-TOWN BOYZ, a powerful documentary by Eunice Lau, explores generational trauma in Asian families and addresses anti-AAPI sentiment in a post-COVID world.

4
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement Photo
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement

HBO and Max brands announced a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output deal with A24. Movies included in the pay-1 output agreement include* Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense (2023), The Iron Claw, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Tracy Underwood Named President of ABC SignatureTracy Underwood Named President of ABC Signature
MTV's CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL Will Return Next MonthMTV's CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL Will Return Next Month
Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTENTiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTEN
Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile & More Perform at Florida 'Mothership Weekend' FestivalSara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile & More Perform at Florida 'Mothership Weekend' Festival

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL