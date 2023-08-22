Video: MGM+ Releases Trailer For Docuseries PSYCHO: THE LOST TAPES OF ED GEIN

The series will premiere September 17th on MGM+.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 1 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 3 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 4 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

MGM+ original docuseries, Psycho: THE LOST TAPES of Ed Gein, directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror, Fall River), follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as “The Plainfield Ghoul” and “The Mad Butcher,” whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs. 

For years, filmmakers, journalists, and scholars have tried to unravel the mind of this notorious killer, and with new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein’s perverse mind.

The series explores Gein’s upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother (which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho), his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, and the police’s discovery of his terrifying house of horrors—all accompanied by the brand-new revelations REVEALED in the recordings.

Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau also serve as executive producers for Roots Productions.  Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution will distribute the series internationally.

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with Original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia. 

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time. Premium movies are also available, including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, and Licorice Pizza.  

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
OWNs Courtroom Drama ALL RISE Back in Session Photo
OWN's Courtroom Drama ALL RISE Back in Session

The “All Rise” cast includes Simone Missick as ‘Judge Lola Carmichael,’ Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan,’ Jessica Camacho as public defender ‘Emily Lopez,’ J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender ‘Luke Watkins,’ Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s judicial assistant ‘Sherri Kansky,’ and more.

2
KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN’S PRAYER Premieres in September on Netflix Photo
KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN’S PRAYER Premieres in September on Netflix

A WOMAN’S PRAYER is directed by Jeff Tomsic (“Tag,” “Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle,” “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”). Wayne, Tomsic, and Matthew Vaughan (“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind”) of Rotten Science serve as executive producers.

3
Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28 Photo
Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of “The Bachelor.” The charismatic teaching tennis pro will be handing out roses next season.

4
LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September Photo
LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Watch a video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical Video Exclusive: Watch a Song From BOOTYOLOGY Movie Musical
Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON