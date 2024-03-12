Video: Ledisi Performs 'Sell Me No Dreams' on TAMRON HALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi stole the spotlight on today's episode of the "Tamron Hall Show," captivating audiences with her empowering presence and soul-stirring performance. Ledisi shared candid insights about chasing dreams and taking chances, inspiring viewers to embrace authenticity and pursue their passions fearlessly.

Ledisi's dynamic rendition of her latest single, "Sell Me No Dreams," showcased her unparalleled vocal talent and magnetic stage presence. The song's powerful message resonated with audiences, urging them to embrace self-assurance and live authentically.

Amidst the excitement, Ledisi is currently on her highly anticipated 27-city "The Good Life Tour," where she brings her electrifying performances and empowering music to fans across the nation. Her latest album, "Good Life," continues to garner praise and recognition, solidifying Ledisi's status as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Watch videos from the episode here:

Photo Credit: Ron T. Young