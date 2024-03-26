Video: Jerrod Charmichael Tells Jennifer Hudson DREAMGIRLS Almost Sang Him 'Out of the Closet'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show ” comedian Jerrod Carmichael visits “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, March 26.

Jerrod tells Jennifer how her performance in “Dreamgirls” almost sang him “out of the closet” while on a date in college. Then, the comedy actor opens up about how his new HBO docuseries “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” paved the way for him to have real tough conversations with his family.

This week continues with “Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez, “Chasing Flavor” chef Carla Hall, “Diarra From Detroit” Executive Producer Kenya Barris, entrepreneur and “Worthy” author Jamie Kern Lima, and “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jerrod Carmichael Tells Jennifer Hudson ‘Dreamgirls' Almost Sang Him Out of the Closet

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.