Video: Jennifer Learns How to Swim from Olympian Ryan Lochte on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Comedian Deon Cole makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Tuesday, November 7.

“The Improv: 60 & Still Standing” comedian says acting is escapism and comedy is therapeutic as he admits he’s not funny all the time. Deon opens up about how he’s honoring his late mother through his comedy show, sharing that he feels the special was a sign from his mom since it filmed on the 1-year anniversary of her death.

Plus, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte teaches Jennifer how to swim!

The week continues with Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte in-studio, multi-talented John Stamos, and E! NEWS host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Ryan Lochte Teaches Jennifer Hudson to Swim:

Deon Cole & Jennifer Hudson Honor Their Late Mothers:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.