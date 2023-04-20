Video: Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris to the JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Vice President Kamala Harris sits down for an exclusive daytime talk show interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, April 20.

Marking the first time an elected national leader appears on the freshman show, Harris discusses how her life has changed since becoming the first Black woman Vice President in American history, her goal of writing a cookbook, and how she misses quiet walks and driving.

Harris also passionately discusses gun violence in America, providing reasonable solutions to the issue, and commends the "Tennessee Three," representatives Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, and Gloria Johnson, who are insisting that the demands of the Nashville community be heard in the wake of the mass school shooting in their city.

The Vice President also talks about the regression of progress within the country, including the impact that overturning Roe v. Wade has had on women's health care, and poignantly states "one does not have to abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs, to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body."

Plus, 10-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, NV joins them on the couch and adorably asks the Vice President hard-hitting questions, including what advice she would tell her 10-year-old self about pursuing her dreams, if she would go to space, and her response to Americans' distrust in the electoral system.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros