Video: Hulu Debuts MIGUEL WANTS TO FIGHT Series Trailer

Premiering on Hulu on August 16, 2023, “Miguel Wants to Fight” is Hulu’s latest Original Film from American High (“Plan B,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “Crush”).

Despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that.

But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends —the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha)— enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight.

The cast also includes Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo.

The film is directed by Oz Rodriguez and written by Jason Conception and Shea Serrano; produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Oz Rodriguez; executive producers include Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman.

Watch the new trailer here: