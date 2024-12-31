Video: HARD KNOCKS Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released a clip from episode 5 of HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE AFC NORTH, which debuts TONIGHT, DECEMBER 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. For the first time ever, television’s most acclaimed sports documentary franchise will chronicle an entire NFL division. New episodes, featuring the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, will premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through the end of the NFL regular season and continue into the NFL PLAYOFFS in January 2025.

In the episode, Joe Burrow and the Bengals fight to keep their playoff hopes alive in a must-win game against the Broncos. The Ravens and the Steelers play on Christmas day as the battle for the AFC North crown continues.

HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE AFC NORTH documents the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North WILD Card teams. The 18-time Emmy®-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage as it follows the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers, who have never been featured on “Hard Knocks” in the history of the series, as well as coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals, and coach Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson will share the “Hard Knocks” spotlight with Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and an array of other AFC North star players.

The Baltimore Ravens were the first team featured on the original “Hard Knocks” training camp series in 2001. Since then, the Cincinnati Bengals have starred in the summer show twice, in 2009 and 2013, and the Cleveland Browns in 2018, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will be making their debut appearance.

