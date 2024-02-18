Video: Get a First Look at Rumer Willis's MY DIVORCE PARTY

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment (FME) has announced the Berlin premiere of the impressive, uproarious comedy MY DIVORCE PARTY during the 2024 European Film Market (EFM). Film Mode Entertainment will be showing footage from the film to buyers in Berlin for the first time.

Get a first look at the film below!

MY DIVORCE PARTY stars Rumer Willis (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The House Bunny, Empire), Michelle Meredith (The Morning Show, Kappa Kappa Die), Kimia Behpoornia (Reboot, Hacks, Atypical), Sarah Hollis (Kill Your Darling, 24) and Desiree Staples (Scrap, Take Me To Tarzana, Everyone is Doing Great). Heidi Weitzer directed the film, and the deal was completed by Lydia Ianni on behalf of Film Mode Entertainment and producers Adrienne Childress and Geenah Krisht on behalf of the film.

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company will release the comedy on digital and cable on demand on April 30th.

“My Divorce Party is a riveting and hilarious fresh take on a trusted genre, with an amazing cast and a plot filled with clever twists and turns that takes the audiences on a ride of love, laughter and unconventional surprises. The film is a prime example of how a talented female-lead cast and crew can raise the genre bar so high that the outcome is a highly commercially viable movie that stays true to its artistic roots and core message,” said Epstein.

Newly single and ready to mingle, Xan gathers her closest friends on vacation in Joshua Tree to celebrate her impending divorce. Upon arrival, Xan gifts her friends $20,000 each to spend on THE TRIP so that her soon-to-be ex-husband cannot take her life savings. Hilarity and chaos ensue as the ladies help Xan process her feelings while enjoying a weekend full of surprises.

“We're thrilled to be partnered with Film Mode. Producing this film was a true labor of love, and we cannot wait to share My Divorce Party with the world,” said producers Krisht and Childress.

The brilliant and diversely talented cast of MY DIVORCE PARTY is no exception when it comes to loyal, engaged fan-bases across the globe, highly entertaining projects across multiple platforms, and combined box office earnings that exceed the $500M mark. The film was also selected to have its world festival debut on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Cinequest, with an encore performance on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The ensemble cast also includes Dionne Gipson, Cap Peterson, and Laith Ashley. Executive Producers on the film are Staples, Weitzer, and Sam Fox.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on worldwide rights for MY DIVORCE PARTY.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode's recent titles include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalog of more than 600 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance. The company also has its distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King's Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com