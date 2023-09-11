Video: First Look at Acorn TV's MRS SIDHU INVESTIGATES Series

The four-episode first season debuts on Monday, September 18 on Acorn TV, with new episodes airing weekly on Mondays.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Acorn TV is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the highly anticipated premiere of its new original mystery series, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, starring Meera Syal (The Kumars at No. 42, Yesterday, Anita and Me), Gurjeet Singh (Ackley Bridge), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Grace) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu (Death in Paradise). The four-episode first season debuts on Monday, September 18 on Acorn TV, with new episodes airing weekly on Mondays.

Mrs Sidhu Investigates follows Mrs. Sidhu (Syal), a high-end caterer with a taste for crime who solves murders and other ghastly crimes amongst the affluent residents of Berkshire. A lifetime of being an “Indian Aunty,” invisible to the elite, has sharpened her skills as an investigator: an instinct for truth, a warmth with people and a persistent sense of nosiness.

Recently widowed, Mrs. Sidhu juggles her new catering business with wrangling her wayward son, Tez (Singh), all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into crime see her form an unofficial partnership with the world-weary DCI Burton (Parkinson), who reluctantly accepts that together, they’re an unbeatable crime fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint (Agyei-Ampadu).

Mrs Sidhu Investigates is created and written by Suk Pannu, with Vivienne Harvey also writing two episodes and Meera Syal providing additional material. The series is directed by Steve Barron (Eps 1&2) and Ben Kellett (Eps 3&4). Jane Wallbank serves as producer. Executive producers include Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer of Acorn Media Enterprises; Jane Wallbank, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter for Monumental Television; Gordon Kennedy for Absolutely Productions and Steve Barron. Meera Syal and Suk Pannu are also executive producers.



