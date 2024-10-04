Video: Disney Releases Trailer for Original Movie OUT OF MY MIND for World Cerebral Palsy Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney+ has REVEALED the trailer for “Out of My Mind” in partnership with World Cerebral Palsy Day, a global movement celebrated on Oct. 6. “Out of My Mind,” a Disney Original movie based on the bestselling novel by Sharon M. Draper, premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and arrives Nov. 22 on Disney+.

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

The film stars newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody, alongside acclaimed actors Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Michael Chernus, Courtney Taylor and Judith Light. Jennifer Aniston portrays Melody’s inner voice.

“Out of My Mind,” from Disney Branded Television, is produced by Big Beach LLC, Participant Films, LLC and EveryWhere Studios LLC. The film is produced by Academy Award® nominee Peter Saraf, Robert Kessel, Dan Angel and Michael B. Clark; Amber Sealey (“No Man of God”) directs from an adapted screenplay written by Daniel Stiepleman (Humanitas Prize winner for “On the Basis of Sex”); executive producers are Jeff Skoll, Eddie Rubin, Leah Holzer, Tom Mazza, David Calvert Jones, Brian Gott and Alex Turtletaub. Film consultants include Richard Ellenson, Thomas Ellenson, Lawrence Carter-Long and the disability-led nonprofit organization RespectAbility.

Comments