Video: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: AHSOKA Trailer

Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launches on August 23, exclusively on Disney+.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

Disney+ released an exciting new trailer and key art for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” and also announced that the series debut on August 23 will kick-off with the first two episodes. 

Check out the featurette “Journey to Ahsoka” to learn more about the series from its creators and stars. 

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

"Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is THE HEAD writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launches on August 23, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season Two Queens Announced Photo
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season Two Queens Announced

The sophomore season of Drag Race Philippines will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US. Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returns as series host with the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren returning to as judges.

2
Video: Watch Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford & More in THE SUPER MODELS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford & More in THE SUPER MODELS Trailer

Hailing from Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. Watch the new video trailer now!

3
Steve Pieters, AIDS Activist Interviewed By Tammy Faye Bakker, Dies Photo
Steve Pieters, AIDS Activist Interviewed By Tammy Faye Bakker, Dies

His remarkable story of served as an inspiring example of healing and hope to many around the world, following the release of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which won actress Jessica Chastain her Academy Award for Best Actress.  Randy Havens of TV's Stranger Things played Pieters. He was also portrayed in Elton John's 'Tammy Faye' musical.

4
RAP SH!T Returns to Max For Season Two in August Photo
RAP SH!T Returns to Max For Season Two in August

RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. The second season cast includes Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
WICKED
SHUCKED