Video: Disney+ Debuts LAUNCHPAD Season Two Trailer

Disney+ unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Disney’s “Launchpad,” a collection of six short films from underrepresented filmmakers whose unique and evocative voices bring new perspectives to storytelling.

Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers. This season showcases six writers, five directors and one writer-director from underrepresented backgrounds who were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions.

Continuing the goal of Disney’s first season of “Launchpad,” which was to diversify the types of stories that are being told by giving access to those who historically have not had it, “Launchpad” Season 2 is proud to present six new shorts for Disney+ based on the theme of “connection.”

Sr. Manager and Producer of Disney “Launchpad” Phillip Domfeh stated, “The filmmakers of Disney ‘Launchpad’ season two have taken their storytelling to new heights by developing six imaginative and inspiring stories for Disney+.”

Mahin Ibrahim, Director, RISE Creative Talent Pathways and Executive Producer, added, “We can’t wait to give these incredibly talented writers, directors, producers, cast and crew the opportunity to showcase their creative passion and excellence in craft.”

Panavision again provided the camera and lens packages for the six original shorts, and Light Iron, Panavision’s post-production division, provided dailies, final color and finishing services for all of Season 2.

“Panavision and Light Iron are proud to support the incredibly talented filmmakers of the Launchpad program’s second season,” says Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder. “We’re passionate about empowering storytellers from underrepresented communities by providing access to the tools and expertise that can support their creative visions throughout production and post.”

Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 premieres September 29, exclusively on Disney+. Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:



