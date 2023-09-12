Video: Disney+ Debuts LAUNCHPAD Season Two Trailer

Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 premieres September 29, exclusively on Disney+.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Disney+ unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Disney’s “Launchpad,” a collection of six short films from underrepresented filmmakers whose unique and evocative voices bring new perspectives to storytelling. 

Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers. This season showcases six writers, five directors and one writer-director from underrepresented backgrounds who were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions.

Continuing the goal of Disney’s first season of “Launchpad,” which was to diversify the types of stories that are being told by giving access to those who historically have not had it, “Launchpad” Season 2 is proud to present six new shorts for Disney+ based on the theme of “connection.”

Sr. Manager and Producer of Disney “Launchpad” Phillip Domfeh stated, “The filmmakers of Disney ‘Launchpad’ season two have taken their storytelling to new heights by developing six imaginative and inspiring stories for Disney+.”  

Mahin Ibrahim, Director, RISE Creative Talent Pathways and Executive Producer, added, “We can’t wait to give these incredibly talented writers, directors, producers, cast and crew the opportunity to showcase their creative passion and excellence in craft.”

Panavision again provided the camera and lens packages for the six original shorts, and Light Iron, Panavision’s post-production division, provided dailies, final color and finishing services for all of Season 2.

“Panavision and Light Iron are proud to support the incredibly talented filmmakers of the Launchpad program’s second season,” says Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder. “We’re passionate about empowering storytellers from underrepresented communities by providing access to the tools and expertise that can support their creative visions throughout production and post.”

Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 premieres September 29, exclusively on Disney+. Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Netflixs ENCOUNTERS Documentary Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's ENCOUNTERS Documentary Series Trailer

Explosive new revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, we’ve relegated to the realm of conspiracy. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Hulu Orders Luke Bryan-Hosted Docuseries ITS ALL COUNTRY Photo
Hulu Orders Luke Bryan-Hosted Docuseries IT'S ALL COUNTRY

A premium, pop-culture-forward docuseries, “It’s All Country” explores the hottest people, topics and moments in country music by examining the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever. Marking 100 years since the first country music record was made, the series highlights the cultural impact,

3
Video: Watch Olivia Holt & Kiernan Shipka in the TOTALLY KILLER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Olivia Holt & Kiernan Shipka in the TOTALLY KILLER Trailer

The film is the must-see slasher-comedy film of spooky season, which continues Prime Video’s collaboration  with Blumhouse Television. Kiernan Shipka stars as your new favorite scream queen “Jamie Hughes” with an ensemble cast including Julie Bowen, Olivia Holt, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, and Liana Liberato. Watch the video!

4
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer

The cast of the series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment CanadaSnotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment Canada
Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring BookFantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book
Doja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album TracklistDoja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album Tracklist
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in MissoulaKitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING