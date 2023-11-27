Video: Da'Vine Joy Randolph & Tyla Join THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays.

Nov. 27, 2023

“The Holdovers” and “Rustin” actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Grammy Award-nominated artist Tyla make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Monday, November 27.  

Da’Vine talks about the Oscar buzz she’s been receiving and tells Jennifer how she masters her accents for movie roles.  Da’Vine then shares that she trained as an opera singer but after getting kicked out of the music department, she became an actress.  

Da’Vine opens up about her role as Mahalia Jackson alongside Colman Domingo in the movie “Rustin” and tells Jennifer how Mahalia was on a list of women she wanted to portray before she was even approached about the role.    

Later in the show, singer Tyla reacts to her song ‘Water’ being nominated for a Grammy Award and shares how it feels to represent her country, South Africa. Then Tyla teaches Jennifer the dance moves to her popular song.  

The week continues with legendary Henry Winkler, Grammy-Award nominated singer Ellie Goulding, fashion model Winnie Harlow, iconic Dionne Warwick and multi-talented Dove Cameron. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph on Oscars Buzz and Perfecting Her Accents for Roles  

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Manifested Her Mahalia Jackson ‘Rustin’ Role  

Tyla Teaches Jennifer Hudson Her Viral ‘Water’ Dance

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. 



