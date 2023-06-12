Video: Colman Domingo Leads YOU ARE HERE Travel Series Trailer

AMC Networks released the trailer for You Are Here, a new travel/memoir series hosted by award-winning actor, writer and director Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, Euphoria).

You Are Here will premiere with its first two episodes on Monday, June 19 at 7:00pm EST on AMC, with the remaining two episodes airing Friday, June 30 at 7:00pm EST.

The complete series will also be available on IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv beginning Friday, June 30, and on Tuesday, August 8, the series will launch across AMCN FAST Channels and on AMC+.

You Are Here is a travel/memoir series hosted by award-winning actor, writer and director Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, Euphoria) who takes viewers on intimate tours of the cities, places and hidden spots that hold special meaning in his life story.

Through the lens of four cities – Savannah, Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago – Colman revisits the locations pivotal to his growth as an artist and an individual, and the web of communities, people and found family who thrive there, and who lifted him up.

You Are Here is produced by Domingo’s Edith Productions alongside ZeroPointZero (Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown). It was created in partnership with Johnnie Walker – a brand that shares Domingo’s spirit of progress.

Watch the new trailer here: