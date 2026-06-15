Video: Cape Fear Episode 4 Sneak Peek: Patrick Wilson's Pool Scare

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Max Cady is back for vengeance in the new limited series adaptation of Cape Fear from Apple TV. A new sneak peek is now available for the fourth episode of the series, which debuts on the streamer this Friday, June 19. Watch the clip, which sees Tom Bowden, played by Patrick Wilson, have a scare after seeing his son floating in the pool.

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, the series follows happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison, hungry for vengeance. Joe Anders, Lily Collias and Malia Pyles round out the ensemble, with a supporting cast that includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

In Episode 104, titled "Pierced," Anna leans on Max to help with a new client, Natalie and Amber get closer, and Zack offers an apology. The psychological thriller made its global debut on Friday, June 5, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV.

“Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. Both he and Spielberg executive produce this new take, which hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television.

Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum directs the pilot and serves as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple