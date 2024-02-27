Video: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Spin-Off THE VALLEY Trailer

Growing up doesn’t mean settling down when Bravo’s new series “The Valley” debuts on Tuesday, March 19 following a new episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

The series follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

The cast includes five couples: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally, and Jason & Janet Caperna. Joining the series as friends are Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

While this group navigates the next stage in their lives, they realize that the drama isn’t far behind. When rumors start to swirl within the group, friendships are put to the test, as they question who they can really trust and have by their side.

To the outside world and their friends, Jax and Brittany have an idyllic family life living with their 2-year-old son, Cruz, however, things are far from perfect for these former “Vanderpump Rules” stars. While Jax is aiming to diversify his family’s finances with a new bar and company, Brittany is struggling with a lack of self-confidence and attempting to reignite the couple’s flame.

The Valley is home to Jax and Brittany, and with their relatives across the country, their friends have become family. They often find themselves the glue that holds their group of friends together.

After dating for over a year, Kristen and Luke have taken the leap to move in together. As they continue to work towards their shared goal of starting a family, questions begin to arise about the strength and authenticity of their relationship. When Kristen makes some damaging accusations about another couple in the group, she finds herself in hot water as the group takes sides. Can Kristen move past her “pot-stirring” old ways, or will bad habits get in the way of all of her relationships?

Danny and Nia’s lives changed dramatically when they had their twin girls. As parents of three kids under 2 years old, their hands are, quite literally, full. Constantly sleep deprived, emotionally drained and overwhelmed, the couple is looking to move out of their two-bedroom condo and figure out their new normal. With Nia wanting to stay close to their friends in the Valley and Danny wanting to move farther away for more space, divisions in the group threaten the couple’s attempts to stay neutral.

Jason and Janet have their first baby on the way, and they couldn’t be more excited. While Janet’s type-A personality has her overpreparing for the baby’s arrival both logistically and emotionally, Jason is approaching the big day with a sense of ease and carefreeness that is causing friction between the two. Janet finds herself caught in the middle of the drama after Kristen exposes a rumor, jeopardizing their five-year friendship.

A couple of almost 10 years, Jesse and Michelle have been through it all, or so they thought. After the birth of their daughter, Isabella, Jesse and Michelle began to disagree more often and found their marriage at a breaking point. Determined to do the work to repair their relationship and their joint real estate business, Jesse and Michelle will need to curtail personal desire and fend off group gossip for the sake of their family.

Jasmine is settling into her next chapter of life and is now working to get her real estate career off the ground under Michelle’s mentorship. Although she isn’t looking to have kids at this moment, she’s hoping for a family someday with her girlfriend Melissa.

A longtime friend of Brittany and Kristen, and the only single member of the group, Zack is finding his own place and voice in a more “mature” world.

“The Valley” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment, Haymaker East and Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Alex Baskin and Jeff Festa executive produce for 32 Flavors Entertainment. Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jessica Chesler executive produce for Haymaker East. Barry Poznick and Lucilla D’Agostino executive produce for Evolution Media. Keith Burke, Chaz Morgan, Anne Swan, Lisa Vanderpump and Ryan Revel also executive produce.

Photo by: Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo