Video: Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu & More Voice in Netflix's THE MONKEY KING Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Monkey KING ahead of its August 18, 2023 streaming premiere date.

The Monkey KING is an action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego!

Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

The voice cast of the film includes Monkey KING (Jimmy O. Yang), Lin (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), Stick (Nan Li), Dragon KING (Bowen Yang), Benbo (Jo Koy), Babbo (Ron Yuan), Jade Emperor (Hoon Lee), Buddha (BD Wong), Demon of Havoc (Andrew Kishino), Red Girl (Sophie Wu), KING Yama (Andrew Kishino), Wangmu (Jodi Long), Elder Monkey (James Sie), Mayor (Andrew Pang), Mayor’s Wife (Stephanie Hsu), and Mayor’s Son (Kuno Inghram).

Watch the new trailer here: