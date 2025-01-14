Video: Apple TV+ Debuts EVA THE OWLET Season 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the second season of the beloved animated kids and family series “Eva the Owlet” premiering globally on Friday, January 24, 2025. Based on The New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, the charming show invites kids and families to return to the whimsical woodland world of Treetoppington alongside Eva and her friends.

Celebrated by fans around the world, “Eva the Owlet” has been hailed as "spunky," "captivating” and "a real hoot.” The series stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way! Season two takes viewers through a night in the life of Eva, a spunky and enthusiastic owlet who dreams big. Whether she’s planning a backyard campout with her friends or saving the town’s Spring Acorn Roll from hungry squirrels, Eva tackles her goals with conviction and flair, expressing herself in her journal along the way.

Since first being published, “Owl Diaries” has eight foreign language translations and 12 million copies in print. Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus”) with production services and 4K animation by Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (”Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” “Octonauts”), “Eva the Owlet” also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums. Voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford ("Eureka!," “911: Lone Star”) as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco ("The Loud House," "Puppy Dog Pals") as Eva's mom, Dino Andrade (“Loud House,” “We Baby Bears”) as Eva's dad, as well as Romy Fay (“Best Foot Forward”), Sascha Yurchak, Jon Olson (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”), Evie Hsu (“Team Mekbots”), Sarah Vattano (“The Uglies,” “Rise Up, Sing Out”), Pressly James Crosby (“General Hospital”) and Kenna Ramsey (“Rent”).

“Eva the Owlet” is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team including Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Caitlin Friedman (“Stillwater”), and Jef Kaminsky (“Signs of Survival”). Cathal Gaffney and Darragh O’Connell of Brown Bag Films also serve as executive producers. Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone (“Helpsters”) and Connor White (“Helpsters”), who both developed the series for television, serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O’Connor (“Angela’s Christmas,” “Angela’s Christmas 2”) serves as supervising director.

The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the Founder and Executive Director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative. The series was one of the last significant projects he worked on, hoping to inspire young viewers to write, to find their voices, and to believe in themselves.

