Video: Ann-Margret Discusses Her Iconic Films & More With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone conducted an in-depth Interview with the Legendary Ann-Margret.

watch!

Ann-Margret is a legendary actress, singer, dancer, and recording artist who's been dazzling audiences for over 6-decades.

On the big screen, she starred in many iconic films including "Pocketful of Miracles", "State Fair", "Bye Bye Birdie", "Viva Las Vegas", "Carnal Knowledge", "Tommy", "The Cincinnati Kid", "I Ought to be in Pictures", "52 Pick-Up", "Grumpy Old Men", "GRUMPIER Old Men", "Queen Bees" and many more. On television, you've seen her in dozens of sitcoms, variety shows, TV specials, movies and miniseries including "Who Will Love My Children", "The Two Mrs. Grenvilles", "Life of the Party", "A Streetcar Named Desire", "Perfect Murder, Perfect Town", "Blonde", and of course, her recurring roles in "Ray Donovan" and "The Kominsky Method".

She headlined in Las Vegas for decades and has toured all over the world with her exciting live show. She's received 2 Academy Award nominations and 2 Grammy Award nominations, and she's won 5 Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy Award, 2 Photoplay Awards and 3 Golden Apple Awards. And for her contributions to the film industry, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She's recorded 14 albums, including her latest album released earlier this year, entitled, "Born to be Wild", featuring guest appearances from Joe Perry, Pete Townsend, Cliff Richard, and our recent guest Pat Boone among many others.

Ann-Margret's longstanding commitment to the men and women of the American military is well known and admired by all. In the 60s she toured 3 times with the USO to Vietnam and Southeast Asia, performing for tens of thousands of servicemen. In 2003, the USO honored her with its Spirit of Hope award, and in 2005, she appeared at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, to welcome troops home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

And now, she's produced a new Ann-Margret perfume, available online at https://www.ANNMARGRETPERFUME.COM, with all profits going to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Last year, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Nevada. And she's also been awarded the highest honor from her native Sweden.

She's a Commander of the Royal Order of the Polar Star. And most recently, she received the Living Legend Award from the Women's Image Network. And if all of that weren't enough, let me add that Empire magazine ranked our guest as number 10 on its list of THE 100 Sexiest movie stars all time.

Harvey Brownstone is a retired judge of the Ontario Court of Justice and was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He is also the bestselling author of "Tug of War: A Judge's Verdict on Separation, Custody Battles and the Bitter Realities of Family Court" and hosted "Family Matters with Justice Harvey Brownstone," a television talk show on matters involving THE FAMILY justice system.

​After a distinguished legal career, Harvey was appointed a judge at the age of 38 in 1995. He has presided in family and criminal courts. He has been a trailblazer in several ways. He was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He was the first sitting judge in the world to write a national best seller and to host a TV talk show.

​Harvey has been a role model and icon in the LGBTQ community. When same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2003, he was the only judge to make himself publicly available to officiate at weddings for lesbian and gay couples travelling to Toronto from all over the world to get married. In 2007, he officiated at the wedding of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer, the American couple whose marriage triggered the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision overturning the definition of "spouse" in the federal Defense of Marriage Act.

​In February 2021, Harvey launched his online talk show "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" on his own YouTube channel. He saw this as an interesting hobby. Within several months, the show attracted hundreds of thousands - and then eventually, millions - of viewers. Because of the overwhelming success of the show, Harvey decided to retire from the judiciary on December 31, 2021 after having presided as a full-time judge for 26 1/2 years. Free from the constraints imposed upon judges regarding the expression of opinions and the endorsement of private enterprise, Harvey now happily devotes his full-time attention to hosting "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" as a regular member of the public - albeit one with a rather illustrious and unique career history.

Watch Ann-Margret on Harvey Brownstone Interviews on Youtube here: