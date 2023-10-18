Video: ALLBLK Releases TERROR LAKE DRIVE: SUMMER PURGE Trailer

ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ popular streaming service for Black television and film, is set to premiere the highly anticipated third season of fan-favorite anthology series, Terror Lake Drive, on Thursday, November 16th.

Terror Lake Drive: Summer Purge takes place five years after the second installment, as a new South Georgia family mysteriously inherits a luxury vacation home on Lake Levi…luring them to the grounds previously known as (the haunted) Freeman Lakes.

Created and written by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie, season three opens with the demolished Freeman Lakes transformed into a sprawling, glamorous lake front summer resort, aptly named, Lake Levi.

A highly touted exclusive destination for Atlanta’s elite and privileged. When Janice DuVernay (Deborah J Winans, The Final Say), an in-debt science teacher discovers she is the sole beneficiary to her grandfather's million-dollar estate on Lake Levi, her family can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of attaining a better life. As the DuVernay’s embark on their summer getaway, a series of bizarre events begin to unfold MAKING IT apparent not all fairytales have a happy ending.

Additional cast includes Josh Ventura (Till, P-Valley), Kennedy Chanel (BMF), Jaylon Gordon (Zoe Ever After), B. Simone (Scheme Queens), Brittany L. Smith, (Sweet Magnolias), E. Roger Mitchell (Outer Banks), Reginae Carter (Social Society), Jay Jones (Atlanta, Sweet Magnolias) and Julito McCullum (Story Ave).

Terror Lake Drive: Summer Purge is executive produced and directed by Jerry LaMothe. Kajuana S. Marie, Albert Spevak, Mattew Helderman, Luke Taylor Thomas Mann are Executive Producers. Errol Sadler serves as producer, with Michael “Boogie” Pinckney co-producing. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content and SVP Development & Original Production, Scripted Nikki Love, serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

