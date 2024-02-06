Vide: Watch Chrissy Teigen on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW's 250th Episode Celebration

It's the 250th Episode Celebration with the multi-talented Chrissy Teigen on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, February 6. Host Jennifer Hudson reflects on 250 episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Then Chrissy Teigen surprises her with a wagon containing a huge bouquet of flowers.

The “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” host opens up about having four kids, sharing that Esti and Miles are very close and Luna mothers everyone. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder also shares how Miles is really into sports, loving watching him play basketball.

Chrissy and Jennifer chat about how John Legend and Common often get mistaken for each other and agree that they look related to one another before Jennifer suggests that they go on a double date together for Valentine's Day. Plus, Chrissy reveals whether she'll do another cookbook, admitting she hasn't cooked in six months because she's been busy.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes back six-year-old Pastor Luke Tillman who stops by to help her celebrate the milestone episode. Luke tells the audience he has prayed that Jennifer and her show be blessed and also prayed for her to find a husband!

The week continues with actress Beth Behrs, DJ and record producer David Guetta, and Grammy Award-winning artist Monica. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jennifer Hudson Wants to Go on a Double Date with Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Is ‘Crazy' About Basketball Stats

Chrissy Teigen Surprises Jennifer Hudson on Her 250th Show Celebration

Kid Pastor Prayed Jennifer Hudson Would Find a Husband | 250th Show Celebration

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.