Vide: Watch Billy Gardell on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Comedian and actor Billy Gardell makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 16.

Host Jennifer Hudson is ready for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game! Jennifer looks ahead to the 2024 Ruffles NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, February 16, and performing during half-time for the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18.

Then Billy Gardell joins Jennifer and reflects on getting his BIG BREAK in “Mike and Molly” with Melissa McCarthy, bringing what he learned to now work with Folake Olowofoyeku on “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

The actor shares how he feels after losing 170 lbs., saying he still has to fight his old self. Billy also opens up about working on the Warner Bros. lot and being on set with Clint Eastwood, revealing that Clint never yelled cut and that he still hasn't met Clint's famous squirrel at the studio yet.

Next week continues with Black Eye Peas artist will.i.am, actress Sanaa Lathan, country singer Kane Brown, and rapper Lil Jon.

Plus, a special week of HGTV stars, including Eric & Ben Napier, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Cole and Chelsea Deboer, and Dave and Jenny Marrs.

