Viceland Announces Renewal Of Two Action Bronson Series

VICELAND has ordered new seasons of two of its popular (and inimitably titled) series: F*ck, That's Delicious and the meta-comedic Traveling The Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch ANCIENT ALIENS hosted by network staple: chef, rapper, and raconteur Action Bronson.

Production is underway on Action Watches ANCIENT ALIENS (its shortened, unofficial title) in Los Angeles with a July 17 (9:00 PM) premiere planned. The fourth season of Bronson's signature series F*ck, That's Delicious will begin production later in the year.

In making the announcement, Viceland president Guy Slattery commented, "We couldn't be happier to have more Action on the channel. He's a singular talent whose passion, knowledge and energy leap off the screen."

On returning to Viceland for the two series, Bronson added, "I'm happy to continue my life's work."

Hailed by The Boston Globe as "a stunningly elastic achievement in meta-television, [that] deserves a special Emmy that also functions as a bong," Action Watches ANCIENT ALIENS features Bronson combining some of his favorite things: food, friends, the History series ANCIENT ALIENS and weed. Each episode features Bronson and company watching, commenting, praising and extrapolating on the long-running series exploring controversial theories that extraterrestrials have visited Earth and influenced its culture for millions of years.

Season Two will feature a new roster of Aliens fans including musicians Cypress Hill, Dru Hill, and Miguel; actors David Alan Grier and TV's "Urkel" Jaleel White; as well as, professional wrestlers and athletes, reality stars and porn stars sharing the couch (and the kush) with Bronson. Last season, special guests included Tyler the Creator, comedian Eric Andre, as well as, multiple Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge

ABOUT F*CK THAT'S DELICIOUS

Going into its fourth season, F*ck, That's Delicious was dubbed "a corrective to the self-seriousness of foodie culture" by The New Yorker and spawned a best-selling cookbook of the same name. The show, as always, continues to chronicle the edible odyssey of rap's greatest bon vivant. Flanked by his friends and collaborators, Bronson demonstrates in each episode, no matter the location or level of cuisine, food and wine (and weed) are meant to be enjoyed and life is to be savored as much as possible wherever the road leads.

ABOUT VICELAND

Most TV channels are just a collection of shows - Viceland is a collection of personal points-of-view. Everything at Viceland has a reason to exist and a strong perspective. Our mission is to examine the world we live in, and explore the things that confuse us, make us curious, make us laugh, or awaken our sense of wonder.

Debuting March 2016, as a joint venture between VICE Media and A+E Networks, with creative oversight from Oscar-winning writer/director Spike Jonze, Viceland features series examining all things culture, including music, food, technology, sex, fashion and more. The channel also serves as an experimental platform for familiar faces like 2 Chainz, Ellen Page, Gloria Steinem, Tyler the Creator, Action Bronson, James Van Der Beek, Michael K. Williams and Eddie Huang to explore personal projects while also breaking new talent like VICELAND's first late night show "Desus & Mero."

VICE is the world's leading youth media brand. Launched in 1994, VICE operates in 35 territories across the globe making 1500 pieces of content each day with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICELAND, an Emmy-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency with 26 offices around the world.

VICE's award-winning programming has been recognized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Peabodys, Sundance Film Festival, George Polk, Scripps Howard, PEN Center, Cannes Lions, Knight Foundation, American Society of Magazine Editors, LA Press Club, James Beard and Webbys, among others.





