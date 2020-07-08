ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group Inks Multi-Year Deal with Emmy Winner Darren Star

ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth (E&Y) Group today announced an expansive overall production and development deal with Emmy® winner Darren Star, the creator, executive producer and writer of TV Land's uber popular "Younger" in addition to iconic shows such as the Emmy and Golden Globe® award winning "Sex and the City," "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Melrose Place."

Star's overall deal will encompass projects for the E&Y Group's extensive portfolio for linear and through MTV Studios, all of which will be overseen by Keith Cox, President of E&Y Studios.

The new deal comes on the heels of Star's successful partnership with the E&Y brands, that includes "Younger," starring two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis, which recently wrapped its sixth season with the franchise's highest rated season finale, and "Emily in Paris" starring Lily Collins.

According to Star: "I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group. They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms."

"Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business," said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of Pop culture like no other," said Cox. "He's a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we're elated to be in business with him for the long-term."

