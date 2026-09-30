Verdigris Ensemble to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with BREATH Season

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Verdigris Ensemble is celebrating its 10th anniversary with BREATH, a milestone season exploring renewal, transformation, and human connection. Anchored by the theme 'Leave Different,' the 2026–2027 season features immersive performances, a studio album release, a new educational partnership, and the world premiere of Artistic Director Sam Brukhman's first original composition.

Recently recognized by D Magazine's Best of Big D for Best Production of Shams, Verdigris Ensemble enters its second decade with a season centered on artistic innovation, personal storytelling, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

'Ten years in, I keep thinking less about what Verdigris has been and more about what it can become,' said Brukhman. 'I'm grateful for every person who has shaped this work, and hopeful that the next decade will allow us to imagine new forms of music, gathering, and connection that we haven't yet seen.'

Adding to the excitement, Brukhman has been selected as one of only 83 members of the 2026–2027 NEW INC cohort, the New Museum's internationally recognized cultural incubator supporting artists and innovators working at the intersection of art, technology, and entrepreneurship.

'This season is the most personal season I've ever had with Verdigris,' said Brukhman. 'It feels in many ways like a pilgrimage to understanding myself and hopefully helping others understand themselves through someone else's experiences.'

Betty's Notebook Album Release — October 2026

The season begins with the release of the Betty's Notebook studio album and a public listening party. Originally created as an immersive choral performance and interactive installation, Betty's Notebook explores the mysterious final radio transmissions heard by a teenage girl in 1937. The project gained international attention in 2021 as a pioneering blockchain-based musical artwork that sold for more than $375,000 as an interactive NFT.

Cantus Sound Bath — January 29–30, 2027, Moody Performance Hall

The first mainstage production of the season invites audiences to experience sound in an entirely new way.

Created by composer and electronic artist Ricardo Romaneiro and performed with Verdigris Ensemble under the direction of Brukhman, Cantus Sound Bath transforms the traditional concert experience into an immersive audiovisual journey. Audiences are invited to relax and surrender to a world of live voices, instruments, electronics, and organic visuals that unfold throughout the space.

everything is okay — April 30–May 1, 2027, Moody Performance Hall

The season concludes with the world premiere of everything is okay, Brukhman's first original composition, presented with generous support from Keith P. Mankin and Julia R. Fielding.

Drawing from personal experiences and family history, the work reflects on stroke, recovery, immigration, resilience, and the human condition. Through Verdigris Ensemble's signature blend of immersive storytelling and vocal innovation, the piece explores how individuals navigate hardship, healing, and identity.

As both a composer and artistic director, Brukhman steps into a new creative chapter with a work that is deeply personal while speaking to universal experiences of transformation and hope.

Beyond the Stage

As part of its anniversary season, Verdigris Ensemble will launch a new educational and performance partnership with Parish Episcopal School, creating opportunities for students to engage with innovative vocal music and creative collaboration. Additional special events throughout the year will celebrate the organization's first decade and the community that has helped shape its artistic journey.

Together, these initiatives reflect Verdigris Ensemble's ongoing mission to create a new artistic movement through commissioned works, invest in musicians, artists, and communities, and redefine vocal music through interdisciplinary programming and technology.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for Verdigris Ensemble's 10th Anniversary Season are available now at verdigrismusic.org. Pricing ranges from $20 student tickets and limited early bird tickets starting at $27 to value seating at $35, standard seating at $45, and premium seating at $65. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. For group sales information, contact info@verdigrismusic.org.

About Verdigris Ensemble

Verdigris Ensemble is an award-winning vocal arts organization creating a new artistic movement through immersive experiences and technology. Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Sam Brukhman, Verdigris is committed to redefining vocal music through interdisciplinary programming, bold collaborations, and commissioned works that challenge traditional boundaries.

Recognized by D Magazine's Best of Big D for Best Production of Shams, Verdigris continues to shape Dallas as a center for artistic innovation. Featured by NPR, BBC Classical Magazine, The Dallas Morning News, D Magazine, NBC DFW, and KERA's Art&Seek, Verdigris delivers transformative artistic experiences that inspire, connect, and enrich communities.

Verdigris Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Learn more at www.verdigrismusic.org.

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