Vadhir Derbez Will Star in THE SEVENTH DAY

Deadline reports that "Sense8" star Vadhir Derbez has joined the cast of "The Seventh Day," alongside Guy Pearce.

Justin P. Lange directs the exorcism horror film; he also wrote the script.

Pitched as "Training Day meets The Exorcist," the film follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

"Finding someone who can go toe-to-toe with Guy Pearce is no small task, but I'm confident we've found our man with Vadhir Derbez," said Lange.

