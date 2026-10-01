VP Records Honours Calypso Icon Mighty Sparrow's Legacy

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

VP Records has joined the Caribbean and global music communities in honouring the passing of Slinger Francisco, known worldwide as Mighty Sparrow, the 'Calypso King of the World.'

Throughout a remarkable career spanning seven decades, Mighty Sparrow elevated calypso through his sharp wit, commanding performances, unforgettable melodies and fearless social commentary. His extensive body of work captured the humour, struggles and spirit of Caribbean people while helping to introduce calypso to audiences around the world.

VP Records was honoured to help preserve and share portions of his extraordinary catalogue through several releases and reissues, ensuring that new generations could experience the brilliance of one of the Caribbean's most important cultural voices.

'Mighty Sparrow was a giant of Caribbean music and a true cultural institution. He understood the power of calypso to make people dance, laugh, think and confront the realities of society, all within the same song. We are proud to have played a role in sharing his music with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire VP Records family, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His voice and influence will live on for generations.' Chris Chin, CEO, VP Records

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 10 Hrs 49 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me