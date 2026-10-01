VP Records Honours Calypso Icon Mighty Sparrow's Legacy
The label helped preserve and share portions of Francisco's catalogue through releases and reissues.
VP Records has joined the Caribbean and global music communities in honouring the passing of Slinger Francisco, known worldwide as Mighty Sparrow, the 'Calypso King of the World.'
Throughout a remarkable career spanning seven decades, Mighty Sparrow elevated calypso through his sharp wit, commanding performances, unforgettable melodies and fearless social commentary. His extensive body of work captured the humour, struggles and spirit of Caribbean people while helping to introduce calypso to audiences around the world.
VP Records was honoured to help preserve and share portions of his extraordinary catalogue through several releases and reissues, ensuring that new generations could experience the brilliance of one of the Caribbean's most important cultural voices.
'Mighty Sparrow was a giant of Caribbean music and a true cultural institution. He understood the power of calypso to make people dance, laugh, think and confront the realities of society, all within the same song. We are proud to have played a role in sharing his music with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire VP Records family, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His voice and influence will live on for generations.' Chris Chin, CEO, VP Records
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