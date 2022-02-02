VINCINT Announces Rescheduled Headline Tour Dates

Groundbreaking singer-songwriter VINCINT has announced rescheduled dates for his first-ever U.S. headline tour. "The Getaway Tour'' begins May 5, 2022 at Boston, MA's Crystal Ballroom and then continues through an eagerly anticipated performance at Oakland, CA's Starline Social Club on May 29, 2022. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now HERE. Additional dates will be announced soon.

"This moment is so exciting for me and I get to do it twice. THE GETAWAY TOUR is happening this MAY and we added new dates! Nothing will stop me this time. Tickets on sale now! New York will be avail in 1 hour! Kiss you all so soon!" says VINCINT

VINCINT is recruiting local emerging LGBTQ artists as special guest openers for every city on "The Getaway Tour." Special guests that have been chosen by VINCINT from submissions will be REVEALED next week on his official Instagram page.

The upcoming tour celebrates the breakthrough success of VINCINT's internationally acclaimed debut album, There Will Be Tears, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Now boasting over 10M worldwide streams and counting, the album exploded onto the top 10 of iTunes' "US Pop Albums" chart within 48 HOURS of its release earlier this year, fueled by more than 2M overall streams on its advance tracks.

There Will Be Tears continues to be praised, having just earned VINCINT a nomination for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards' "Outstanding Breakthrough Artist" among Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Lauren Jauregui, Lucy Dacus and more, as well as a nomination The 2022 Queerties "Anthem" award with one of the record's highlight tracks, "Kill My Heart (feat. Parson James and Qveen Herby."

An emotional rollercoaster through the artist's psyche, THERE WILL BE TEARS emerged from a period of deep personal soul searching during the tense and tumultuous summer of 2020. The cathartic, triumphant new collection sees VINCINT joined by a star-studded array of special guest collaborators, including Alex Newell, Qveen Herby, Parson James, and Tegan & Sara, the latter of whom contribute glittering harmonies to the album highlight, "Getaway."

VINCINT marked There Will Be Tears with a series of spectacular TV appearances, including a special Pride performance of the album's "Higher" from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on TBS' FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (streaming HERE) and a breathtaking live version of "Getaway" alongside Tegan & Sara on NBC's TODAY.

VINCINT's dynamic songcraft and radiant charisma has seen him lighting up stages around the globe, including headlining performances at Pride events nationwide, multiple sold-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles, an appearance at the 2020 Academy Awards (as member of Cynthia Erivo's gospel choir), and memorable sets at the United States Conference on AIDS, SXSW, 2018's LOVELOUD Festival, the 2019 GAY TIMES Honours 500 in London, NETFLIX Pride 2020, and NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival 2021, to name but a few.

Tour Dates

MAY

3 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Rooftop @ The Eastern *

12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

19 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

20 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater Room *

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

29 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

* = added market

# = venue change