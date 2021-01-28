VIFF Announces Two Online Creator Talks for February

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is delighted to announce two online Creator Talks as part of its year-round VIFF Talks program - a platform for creators and innovators to share expertise on their craft.

On February 18, 6pm PST, Shameless Creator/Executive Producer John Wells will discuss the final season of the show and share insights into his acclaimed career as the creative force behind some of primetime's biggest hit series.

On February 23, 6pm PST, veteran writers of BOB'S BURGERS Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin will take audiences for a deep dive into their new animated sitcom, The Great North.

The Creator Talks will be livestreamed on VIFF Connect and available across Canada and internationally, providing access to filmmakers and fans everywhere.