Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIFF Announces Two Online Creator Talks for February

The talks take place on Feb. 18 and 23.

Jan. 28, 2021  
VIFF Announces Two Online Creator Talks for February

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is delighted to announce two online Creator Talks as part of its year-round VIFF Talks program - a platform for creators and innovators to share expertise on their craft.

On February 18, 6pm PST, Shameless Creator/Executive Producer John Wells will discuss the final season of the show and share insights into his acclaimed career as the creative force behind some of primetime's biggest hit series.

On February 23, 6pm PST, veteran writers of BOB'S BURGERS Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin will take audiences for a deep dive into their new animated sitcom, The Great North.

The Creator Talks will be livestreamed on VIFF Connect and available across Canada and internationally, providing access to filmmakers and fans everywhere.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Marin Ireland Boards Dweck & Vanishing Angle Feature Photo

Marin Ireland Boards Dweck & Vanishing Angle Feature

Blue Demon Jr. & Scarlett Estevez To Star in ULTRA VIOLET & BLUE DEMON Photo

Blue Demon Jr. & Scarlett Estevez To Star in ULTRA VIOLET & BLUE DEMON

VIDEO: Watch an Extended Clip from WANDAVISION Episode Four Photo

VIDEO: Watch an Extended Clip from WANDAVISION Episode Four

DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE Will Be Released on HBO Max Photo

DỌLÁPỌ̀ IS FINE Will Be Released on HBO Max


From This Author TV News Desk