VIDEOS: Watch Highlights From This Week's Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

This week’s guests were Peter Strzok, Ewan McGregor, Jessica Yellin and Peter Hamby.

Sep. 12, 2020  

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.

Check out all of the clips from last night's episode below!

Monologue: Tested, Masked, and Spread Apart

Bill recaps the news of the week in front of his first in-studio audience in months.

Peter Strzok: Compromised

Former FBI agent and "Compromised" author Peter Strzok joins Bill to discuss President Trump's susceptibility to foreign influence.

New Rule: Side with Teachers

Bill calls on parents to show their newfound respect for teachers by taking their side in classroom disagreements.


