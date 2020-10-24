VIDEOS: Watch Clips From This Week's Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

This week’s guests were Matthew McConaughey, Heidi Heitkamp, Anthony Scaramucci, and Ben Sheehan.

Watch highlights from "Real Time with Bill Maher" for Friday, October 23, 2020. "Real Time with Bill Maher" airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.

Monologue: From Russia With Yuck

https://youtu.be/DDHCm7N8YyQ

Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including Joe Biden and Donald Trump's final debate and Rudy Giuliani's scandalous "Borat" cameo.

Matthew McConaughey: Greenlights

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joins Bill to discuss his new book, "Greenlights," and his mysterious kinship with Woody Harrelson.

Ben Sheehan: OMG WTF

"OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?" author Ben Sheehan joins Bill to give non-boring guidance on how democracy is supposed to work.

New Words for 2020

2020 has been such a wild ride that it's given rise to all kinds of new words related to pandemic living.

New Rule: American Ninja Warrior: Democracy Edition

In his editorial New Rule, Bill Maher argues that Republican voter suppression tactics have turned our election system into an obstacle course.

