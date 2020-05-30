VIDEOS: Susan Lucci on Breaking Her Emmy-Losing Streak, and the Possibility of an ALL MY CHILDREN Reboot

During episode 4 of EW's Cast Reunions: All My Children, Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane on AMC from 1970 to 2011, talked about the night she finally broke her Emmy-losing streak.

"I hear [presenter] Shemar Moore, when he opened the envelope," Lucci said. "When he said, 'The streak is over,' I thought he was announcing the playoff scores... I thought, 'Isn't that nice? They decided to fill everybody in.' When he said my name, I didn't hear it."

"It was just incredible... I was totally blown away," she said. "I'll never forget the warmth that was pouring out to me."

Lucci then commented on the possibility of a reboot of the series. She immediately expresses interest, but says only if it is "in the right hands."

Watch the clips below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You