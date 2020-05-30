VIDEOS: Bill Maher Chats With Tom Colicchio, Jay Leno, Soledad O'Brien and Ian Bremmer on REAL TIME

Article Pixel May. 30, 2020  

The most recent episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER featured Tom Colicchio, Jay Leno, Soledad O'Brien and Ian Bremmer.

In his monologue for the May 29 episode, Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including a rocky return to normalcy and civil unrest in America.

Then, chef, restauranteur and food activist Tom Colicchio joined Bill to discuss the outsized impact of our COVID-19 response on the food and restaurant industry.

Later in the episode, comedian Jay Leno joined Bill to share a few laughs at the expense of his Beverly Hills neighbors.

Finally, journalist Soledad O'Brien and Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joined Bill to discuss the most recent examples of systemic racism in America.

In addition, in a just-for-fun segment, Bill goes over some "signs you're a Karen."

Watch all of the clips from the episode below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theaterworks Launches Youth Summerworks Online Classes
  • The Phoenix Theatre Company To Offer Its 12th Season Of Summer Of Dance, This Year Online
  • Seth Tucker and PHX Stages to Present Garage Concert To Support The AriZoni Artists And Theatre Relief Fund
  • The Phoenix Theatre Company's Next Stages Offers Masterclasses With Debby Rosenthal