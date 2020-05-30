VIDEOS: Bill Maher Chats With Tom Colicchio, Jay Leno, Soledad O'Brien and Ian Bremmer on REAL TIME

The most recent episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER featured Tom Colicchio, Jay Leno, Soledad O'Brien and Ian Bremmer.

In his monologue for the May 29 episode, Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including a rocky return to normalcy and civil unrest in America.

Then, chef, restauranteur and food activist Tom Colicchio joined Bill to discuss the outsized impact of our COVID-19 response on the food and restaurant industry.

Later in the episode, comedian Jay Leno joined Bill to share a few laughs at the expense of his Beverly Hills neighbors.

Finally, journalist Soledad O'Brien and Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joined Bill to discuss the most recent examples of systemic racism in America.

In addition, in a just-for-fun segment, Bill goes over some "signs you're a Karen."

Watch all of the clips from the episode below!

