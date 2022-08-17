VIDEO: Zac Efron Stars in THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Trailer

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The new film is set to premiere on September 30.

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home - their favorite can of American beer.

However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the cast also includes Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, and Will Ropp.

Watch the new trailer here: