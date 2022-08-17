Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Zac Efron Stars in THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Trailer

The new film is set to premiere on September 30.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The new film is set to premiere on September 30.

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home - their favorite can of American beer.

However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the cast also includes Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, and Will Ropp.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Zac Efron Stars in THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lee Brice's 'Soul' Receives RIAA Gold CertificationLee Brice's 'Soul' Receives RIAA Gold Certification
August 17, 2022

'Soul' - the #1 most added single at Country Radio upon impact - is off Brice's highly acclaimed album, Hey World. A product of the pandemic, Hey World, is an expression of Lee's desire to quiet the frustrations and uncertainties that the past few years have put us all through and find some healing in his music.
VIDEO: Alternative Duo Foreign Air Share Sinister Video For 'Night At The Zoo'VIDEO: Alternative Duo Foreign Air Share Sinister Video For 'Night At The Zoo'
August 17, 2022

Hello Sunshine is comprised of 14-tracks, including singles “Anything’s Possible,” “Moving On,” “Your Touch,” “Hello Sunshine,” and “Shut Up And Show Me.” It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael, over the past two years. Watch the new music video!
Plastic Picnic Announce Fall West Coast Tour DatesPlastic Picnic Announce Fall West Coast Tour Dates
August 17, 2022

Touring in support of the band’s recently released debut album As Long As You Need, the run will begin on Monday, September 19 in Vancouver, BC and visit markets such as Seattle, WA on Wednesday, September 21, Salt Lake City, UT on Sunday, September 25, Denver, CO on Monday, September 26 and more.
Gwyneth Paltrow Joins SHARK TANK as Guest SharkGwyneth Paltrow Joins SHARK TANK as Guest Shark
August 17, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of goop, and Tony Xu, CEO of and co-founder of DoorDash, are set to appear alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. Check out who else will be joining as guest sharks this season now!
Simone Kessell Joins Season Two of YELLOWJACKETSSimone Kessell Joins Season Two of YELLOWJACKETS
August 17, 2022

SHOWTIME has announced that Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is joining the highly anticipated second season of YELLOWJACKETS as Adult Lottie Matthews. In addition, Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), who plays the teen version of Lottie, has been upped to series regular in season two. She joins recently announced Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady).