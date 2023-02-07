Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals She Auditioned for Effie in DREAMGIRLS Before Jennifer Hudson

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Host Jennifer Hudson celebrates her NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, February 7.

Then, actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown joins Jennifer on the couch. The "Act Your Age" star reveals she auditioned for the role of Effie in "Dreamgirls" before Jennifer got the part and how her scenes were cut from the award-winning film.

"For the longest time, they hadn't cast [Jennifer] yet. So Bill Condon would call and go,'Yvette, can you come in and do a screen test with someone? Can you come in and do a storyboard for the movie? So me and two other people were popping in doing stuff until you guys got cast," Brown revealed.

Brown also discussed her reaction to seeing Jennifer Hudson in the film for the first time and her cut cameo with Jamie Foxx.

This week continues with the legendary Patti LaBelle, and fellow EGOT winner John Legend helps Jennifer celebrate the 100th episode of her talk show! Later in the week, actress Alison Brie and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stop by.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the new interview clip here:






