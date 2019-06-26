VIDEO: YouTube Releases Trailer for Season Four of ESCAPE THE NIGHT

Jun. 26, 2019  

Today, Youtube debuted the highly anticipated trailer for SEASON 4 of the longest running Youtube Original series, ESCAPE THE NIGHT on Youtube Premium. Created and hosted by Joey Graceffa, season 4 will feature Joey venturing into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, Joey's rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector's Museum of the Dead comes to life.

Season 4 will feature new cast member Bretman Rock, along with returning fan favorites Colleen Ballinger, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino. [Other surprise guest stars will join them along the way.]

Watch the trailer below!

Episodes 1 and 2 of the 10-episode, half-hour series will premiere on July 11 with the first episode free to fans around the world. ESCAPE THE NIGHT seasons 1 - 3 will also be available for free to stream on Youtube Premium from June 26 - July 31.

