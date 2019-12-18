VIDEO: YouTube Releases Trailer for Part Two of GLAD YOU ASKED

YouTube has released the official trailer for Episodes 6-10 of "Glad You Asked," the latest series from a slate of new learning focused Originals coming to YouTube. Glad You Asked is hosted by Vox reporters Cleo Abrams, Joss Fong, Christophe Haubursin, and Alex Clark.

In episodes 6-10 of the Youtube Original learning series "Glad You Asked," Vox's top journalists will continue on their quest to answer some of YouTube's most searched and interesting questions such as How does our internet work? And Is it wrong to fly? The docu-series will venture to surprising places taking audiences on an experiential journey to get to the bottom of how our mysterious world works.

The series is produced by Vox Media Studios and YouTube. Executive Producers include Chad Mumm, Joe Posner, and Lindsay Perna.

Watch the trailer below!

Episodes 6-10 will debut weekly beginning January 8, 2020, and episodes 1-5 are available for free now on the Vox Youtube channel and on YouTube.com/Learning.

YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to binge all 10 episodes on January 8, 2020.

"Glad You Asked" joins a growing slate of Youtube Originals focused on learning. Other projects include the platform's monthly book club, "BookTube" featuring prominent authors like Malcolm Gladwell; "Could You Survive the Movies?" hosted by Vsauce3's Jake Roper, and "Mind Field: What is the Scariest Thing?" with Vsauce creator Michael Stevens. Additional Youtube Originals include Retro Tech and Age of AI with Robert Downey Jr. (premiering December 18).





