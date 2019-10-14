VIDEO: YouTube Releases Trailer for COULD YOU SURVIVE THE MOVIES

YouTube has released the official trailer for "Could You Survive The Movies" - an exciting new series dedicated to exploring the magic and Science of cinema's most iconic Pop culture films like "Back To The Future", "Ghostbusters" and "Men In Black."

Watch the trailer below!

In each episode, Youtube creator and host Jake Roper takes you on an immersive journey into the world of a different movie; blending unscripted scientific exploration with narrative storytelling. From the jungles of "Jumanji" to the vastness of space in "Alien", you are transported to an exciting cinematic experience filled with mind-blowing experiments like what would happen if you actually jumped in a DeLoreon and went back in time a la "Back to the Future"?

Episodes 1-3 will debut weekly beginning October 21, 2019 and episodes 4-6 will debut weekly beginning December 16, 2019, on YouTube.com/Learning and the Vsauce3 Youtube channel. Youtube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the first 3 episodes on October 21, 2019 and will be able to binge episodes 4-6 on December 16, 2020.

The series is produced by AMPLE Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Jake Roper, David Brown and Alex Weresow. "Could You Survive The Movies" is the latest series from a slate of new learning focused Originals coming to YouTube.





