VIDEO: Winnie Harlow Takes Jennifer Hudson to Modeling School on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Supermodel and Cay Skin sun care founder Winnie Harlow makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, January 23.

The model tells Jennifer about working at La Senza and call centers before modeling and how fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes was present for many of her firsts in the industry, including her first red carpet interview as a reporter and her first Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Winnie also chats about walking the runway with her boyfriend, NBA player Kyle Kuzma, at Puma's New York Fashion Week show. Plus, DON'T miss Winnie giving Jennifer a crash course on how to strut down the runway!

This week continues with "BMF" star La La Anthony, dad-to-be Shemar Moore, and rising star Reneé Rapp, followed by Katharine McPhee Foster and a performance by two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Samara Joy.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Winnie Harlow Reenacts Cheering on Her NBA Star Boyfriend Courtside:

Winnie Harlow Takes Jennifer Hudson to Modeling School: