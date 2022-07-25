VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Deadwyler & More Star in TILL Trailer

From director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), comes the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley, and a mother's fight for justice. TILL stars Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Mobley and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, also starring Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg.

TILL will be released in theaters on October 14 and everywhere on October 28.

"I hope viewers will empathize with the humanities on screen and see our present cultural and political realities within this film. And I hope that Mamie's story helps us all to realize the power within ourselves to continue to fight for the change we want to see in the world, just as she did," said director Chukwu.

Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world.

Watch the new trailer here: