VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Series Finale of GAME OF THRONES

HBO has released the trailer for the series finale of Game of Thrones. Watch the preview below!

The preview shows Tyrion walking through a ruined King's Landing, Arya approaches a crowd of soldiers who appear to be gathered around something, a group of Dothraki raise their scimitars, and Daenerys looks over what's left of her new kingdom with the Unsullied lined up in front of her.

The final season of GAME OF THRONES airs Sundays at 9PM on HBO.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You