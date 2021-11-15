VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Final Season of F IS FOR FAMILY

Netflix has released the fifth and final trailer for F is for Family, set to premiere on November 25.

As 1974 comes to a close, the Murphys are rocked by loss, each responding to it in very different ways. Sue tries to patch things up with her parents and estranged gay brother Louis; Kevin drives his girlfriend Alice crazy with his clinginess; and Bill and Maureen process their grief by acting out in uniquely transgressive fashion. Meanwhile, Frank sets off on a quest to understand the meaning of his father Big Bill's life and, in the process, make himself a better husband to Sue and a better father to Kevin, Bill, Maureen and new baby daughter Megan.

From comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family premiered in 2015 and instantly transported viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren't part of anyone's vocabulary, let alone the norm.

F is for Family is produced for Netflix by WILD West Productions and Gaumont.

Watch the new trailer here: