VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for TROLLS: TROLLSTOPIA

The series premieres on Hulu Nov. 19.

Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, Trolls: TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls.

Watch the trailer for the Hulu series below!

Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

